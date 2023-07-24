Andre Mosby due back in court in deadly Manhattan road rage encounter

Family of man killed in NYC road rage attack: "This is so unlike him"

Family of man killed in NYC road rage attack: "This is so unlike him"

Family of man killed in NYC road rage attack: "This is so unlike him"

NEW YORK -- Andre Mosby, the man accused in a deadly road rage encounter on the Upper East Side, was due back in court Monday.

Mosby, 26, is accused of manslaughter. Police said Mosby got into an accident with Roberto Velez-Alvarez on July 12.

Investigators said Velez-Alvarez got out of his truck and used a knife to slash one of Mosby's tires.

Mosby is accused of then driving his car into Velez-Alvarez, pinning him against the outside of a café, and killing him.

Mosby being held on $50,000 bail.