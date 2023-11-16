Amtrak service restored on Empire Line between Penn Station & Croton-Harmon

Repairs to begin on parking garage that's snarling Amtrak service

NEW YORK -- Amtrak trains are running again on the Empire Line between Penn Station and Croton-Harmon.

Service has been disrupted since Sunday because of an unsafe parking garage that sits above an Amtrak tunnel.

In a statement Wednesday, Amtrak said the garage's contractor has made "significant progress" on repairs.

Amtrak says full service on both tracks should resume Saturday.