Amid protest, plans for another homeless shelter in Chinatown dropped

NEW YORK -- For the second time in recent days, plans for a proposed homeless shelter in Chinatown have been dropped.

This as a protest was held Monday over planned shelters and a new jail in the neighborhood.

According to the group Concerned Citizens of East Broadway, the city had proposed three new shelters to go along with the six existing shelters in Chinatown.

Member Jacky Wong spoke about the potential impact of the projects, while the neighborhood copes with crime problems.

"The city is dumping a lot of these facilities in our neighborhood. They are building a jail right here. There's a shelter over here and already on this block we have three methadone centers. How can the community survive?" Wong said.

The Department of Social Services said its goal is to work with communities and "equitably distribute shelters across all five boroughs."