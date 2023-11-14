Watch CBS News
American Lung Association releases new state-by-state report

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new report details the toll lung cancer is taking on public health. 

The American Lung Association's data breaks down the challenges faced by each state. 

More than 350 people die from lung cancer nationwide each day. But there's been a 22% increase in survival rates over the past five years. 

We spoke with the American Lung Association's National Assistant Vice President for State Public Policy Mike Seilback to discuss the findings. 

He addressed what can be done to increase survival rates even further, and how to close the health disparity gap. We also asked about screenings and other recommendations. 

Watch his full interview above for more information. 

