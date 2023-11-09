Watch CBS News
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor stresses importance of screenings -- and no smoking

NEW YORK -- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this Saturday is the second annual National Lung Cancer Screening Day.

Screening is one of the most effective ways to detect lung cancer at its earliest stages - when it's most treatable.

But only about 15% of Americans are routinely screened for lung cancer, resulting in thousands of preventable deaths every year.

We spoke with Dr. Timothy Mullett, with the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer, to learn more about the screening process, and why people should quit smoking. 

