American Heart Month: Yonkers woman grateful her sneaky symptoms were identified in time

YONKERS, N.Y. -- February is American Heart Month, with a focus on the leading cause of death for both men and women, heart disease.

CBS New York on Thursday spoke with a Yonkers woman who is grateful her cardiac concern was caught early.

There will forever be a warm spot in Fern's heart for the Westchester Medical Center team that saved her life.

"I just didn't realize that I'd had a heart attack. I thought maybe it was anxiety, maybe it was something with my stomach. I just didn't know," the 67-year-old said.

As many as 700,000 Americans die from heart disease each year. Fern said her cardiac concern arrived with sneaky symptoms that came and went over three days.

"Pain that came from my waist, and it went all the way up to my head, and then it stopped after a half hour," Fern said.

"She was very smart in actually detecting the very early symptoms of what ended up being a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, the chief of cardiology at Westchester Medical Center.

Panza said Fern took advantage of the medical center's program that facilitates short-notice non-emergency cardiac consultation. Heart checkups are vital as we age.

"If you're 40 or above, you should see a cardiologist to determine the risk that you have and, obviously more importantly, how to mitigate the risk with some interventions early in your life," Panza said.

His heart healthy advice for every age is to quit tobacco, be more active, get healthy sleep, and focus on a Mediterranean diet -- lean protein, fruits, vegetables, and olive oil.

"Prevention is cheaper, it's easier than treatment of heart disease," Panza said.

He also said to be aware that genetic factors can increase the risk of heart disease.

"Three out of four grandparents died from heart disease," Fern said.

Fern was all in on American Heart Month, donning a red blouse, red socks, a heart locket, and heartfelt gratitude for surviving her heart attack.

Heart attacks often present with early warning signs, including chest pain, shortness of breath and excessive sweating. Sudden, unexplained fatigue and exhaustion are also warning signs for women, doctors say.