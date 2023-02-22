Watch CBS News
Building housing American Dream mall's DreamWorks Water Park declared an "unsafe structure" by New Jersey's construction office

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New Jersey's construction office has declared the building housing the American Dream mall's DreamWorks Water Park an "unsafe structure."

This comes after a prop helicopter fell in the pool Sunday, injuring four people.

Officials have also shut down all other rides in the DreamWorks water park until an investigation is complete.

It's unknown at this time how long the investigation will take.

