American Dream packed with last-minute Christmas shoppers on "Super Saturday"

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's the busiest shopping day of the year next to Black Friday, but "Super Saturday" might work in shoppers' favor too as retailers promote last-minute deals.

There were lines in and out of American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Amanda Sanks from Manhattan knew she was cutting it close.

"I'm a last-minute shopper, yes," said Sanks.

"We're all busy throughout the entire year," said Mike Pluchino, from Danbury, Connecticut.

For some, it was their only chance to hit the stores.

The National Retail Federation said an estimated 142 million shoppers were expected to go out Saturday. In total, retailers could rake in a record $966.6 billion this season.

"I did see a few deals. I'm not gonna say for whom," said Sanks.

Some were able to shop for everyone on their nice list early on Saturday.

"I'm wrapping it up. I'm heading back to Connecticut," said Pluchino.

Others still had more shopping to do.

"The later you get, the busier it gets," said Joseph Caicedo, from Little Ferry, New Jersey.

The National Retail Federation predicted shoppers would spend an average of $875 on gifts and seasonal items this year, about 5% more than last year.