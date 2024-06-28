Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for missing child in Paterson, New Jersey

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Paterson, New Jersey. 

New Jersey State Police say 2-year-old Zander Abad was last seen in Paterson with Junior Nunez.

nj-amber-alert-for-2-yr-wcbsaof4-hi-res-still.jpg
An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Zander Abad in Paterson, New Jersey.  New Jersey State Police

Investigators believe they are in a 2012 black Acura MDX with New Jersey license plate: Y78SYU. 

CBS New York has learned the car was seen coming into New York City, but it's not clear exactly where. 

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story. 

