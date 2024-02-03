Watch CBS News
Vigil to mark 25 years since police officers shot and killed Amadou Diallo in the Bronx

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A vigil in the Bronx on Saturday will mark nearly 25 years since police officers shot and killed Amadou Diallo. 

Officers fired 41 shots at Diallo, who they thought was reaching for a gun, during an encounter on Wheeler Avenue in the Soundview section on Feb. 4, 1999.

Diallo was actually reaching for his wallet. 

Members of Diallo's family, city officials and community leaders will gather in front of the Amadou Diallo mural, where the shooting happened, for a moment of silence at 5 p.m. Saturday. 

