AllHipHop center of new docuseries by Quincy Jones III

NEW YORK -- Last month, CBS2 brought you the story of the music news website AllHipHop.com.

The site was founded 25 years ago in New York by Chuck Creekmur and Greg Watkins.

It was announced Wednesday they will be the subject of a major, four-part documentary series.

One of the producers on the project is Quincy Jones III, son of music legend Quincy Jones. He's worked on major documentaries about Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne.

In a statement, he called the website "the CNN of hip-hop."