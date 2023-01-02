AllHipHop celebrates 25 years of storytelling, celebrating hip-hop culture

NEW YORK - A main resource for everything hip-hop is about to celebrate a huge milestone: 25 years in business.

Their videos and interviews have become staples in the community, but the two men who created AllHipHop.com tell CBS2's John Dias it's the music news they break and featured stories they tell that propelled the media company to hip-hop fame.

The founders say it also keeps them going.

"We are the original tech disrupters," said Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur, co-founder AllHipHop.com. "We have been through a lot and we have seen the internet, and hip-hop and technology evolve"

Creekmur and Greg Watkins started their website almost 25 years ago, right after the internet opened to the public. So the website has been around for half as long as hip hop has been.

But Creekmur says what stayed the same is their commitment to fair and unbiased story telling. They get more than three million unique visitors every month.

"I think our purpose is to chronical the culture of hip-hop," said Creekmur. "We are still in that space where we want to create content, we want to set trends."

"We try to be a mirror for hip-hop culture," said Greg "Grouchy" Watkins, co-founder AllHipHop.com. "We try to be a voice for hip-hop culture."

They've interviewed every hip-hop celebrity there is, and while they help launch new artists and careers, they make sure stories from the past, history in hip-hop, never fade away.

"Not only do we have to focus on the new Hip Hop artists coming up, but we make sure we are sure the pioneers voices are also heard," said Watkins.