Gov. Kathy Hochul supports plan to allow alcohol-to-go sales permanently

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Alcohol-to-go sales in New York, allowed under a popular COVID-era policy, may become a permanent fixture. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will include it in her next state budget proposal. 

Selling alcoholic beverages with to-go orders became a staple during the COVID lockdown when bars and restaurants were closed to dine-in patrons. 

The law currently allowing to-go alcohol sales expires in April 2025. 

Last year, Hochul laid out a plan to legalize it permanently and streamline the application process for new state liquor licenses and renewals. 

First published on February 16, 2024 / 1:01 PM EST

