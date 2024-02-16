Gov. Kathy Hochul supports plan to allow alcohol-to-go sales permanently

NEW YORK -- Alcohol-to-go sales in New York, allowed under a popular COVID-era policy, may become a permanent fixture.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will include it in her next state budget proposal.

Selling alcoholic beverages with to-go orders became a staple during the COVID lockdown when bars and restaurants were closed to dine-in patrons.

The law currently allowing to-go alcohol sales expires in April 2025.

Last year, Hochul laid out a plan to legalize it permanently and streamline the application process for new state liquor licenses and renewals.