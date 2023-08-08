Judge dismisses Airbnb's lawsuit against New York City's short-term rental law

NEW YORK -- Airbnb will have to abide by New York City's new rules on short-term rentals.

Tuesday, a judge dismissed the company's lawsuit against the city.

The new laws require short-term rental hosts to register with the city. Hosts will also have to be present during the rental stay.

Airbnb said the city is sending a message to potential visitors that they are not welcome.

The judge ruled the city acted within its authority.