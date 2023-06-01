AirBnB hosts sue New York City, say registration requirements are intrusive and unfair
NEW YORK -- Three AirBnB hosts are suing New York City over its limits on short-term rentals.
The city requires hosts register with the mayor's office.
But Thursday's lawsuit claims the registration's requirements are intrusive and unfair.
New York would begin enforcing the rule next month.
A spokesperson for the mayor says the city is committed to protecting the safety and livability for residents -- and is reviewing the lawsuit.
