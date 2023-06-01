Watch CBS News
Local News

AirBnB hosts sue New York City, say registration requirements are intrusive and unfair

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

AirBnB hosts sue NYC over regulations
AirBnB hosts sue NYC over regulations 00:22

NEW YORK -- Three AirBnB hosts are suing New York City over its limits on short-term rentals.

The city requires hosts register with the mayor's office.

But Thursday's lawsuit claims the registration's requirements are intrusive and unfair.

New York would begin enforcing the rule next month.

A spokesperson for the mayor says the city is committed to protecting the safety and livability for residents -- and is reviewing the lawsuit.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.