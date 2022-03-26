Residents in Bayside, Queens exasperated after vacant home listed on Airbnb turns into hub for violence

Vacant home rented on Airbnb a magnet for violence in Bayside, Queens, residents say

NEW YORK - Residents in Bayside, Queens want action after they say illegal tenants occupying a home on their street brought gun violence to the neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a group of people shooting at each other on March 19.

Neighbors say they heard as many as 19 shots.

They turned to elected officials for help after they say a home on the street has repeatedly been listed as an Airbnb rental property, despite being vacant.

"One guy got hit in the stomach. Another bullet landed in the backseat of a nearby car with a baby seat in it," said St. Sen John Liu. "Let's not wait for there to be a tragedy before something's done about this place."

The injured man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Airbnb says it removed the listing after the incident and has banned the host from the site.