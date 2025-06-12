Air India plane crash investigation is underway. Here's what we know.

Everything we know about the deadly Air India plane crash

Everything we know about the Air India plane crash

Everything we know about the Air India plane crash

Authorities continued to investigate Friday a day after a large passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, shortly after its departure for London Gatwick Airport. Officials say 241 of the passengers and crew on flight AI171 were confirmed dead, but one passenger survived. Casualties were also reported on the ground.

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, left Ahmedabad Airport at 1:38 p.m. local time. The plane went down minutes later in a residential area, hitting buildings, including the dining area of a medical college, officials said.

Although law enforcement initially told reporters that no one on the plane survived, officials later confirmed that one man had survived and was being treated at a local hospital.

Here's what we know so far.

Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad

The director general of India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, told The Associated Press that flight AI171 crashed five minutes after its departure from Ahmedabad airport. The live tracking site Flight Radar reported receiving a final signal from the aircraft only seconds after it took off.

Data collected by Flight Radar showed the jet briefly reaching a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet before beginning to descend at a vertical speed of about 475 feet per minute — a steep dive.

Video shared online and verified by CBS News showed the jet low over buildings near the airport, descending toward the ground and disappearing from view. An enormous ball of fire and smoke erupted seconds later.

Emergency workers at the scene of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2024. The airport. This Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down shortly after takeoff with 242 people on board. Saurabh Sirohiya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What caused the Air India crash?

The cause of Thursday's crash was not immediately clear. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is leading the investigation.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it will lead a U.S. team currently heading to India to assist the local authorities. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration officials also said they are deploying teams to India to assist in the investigation alongside the NTSB.

"When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation," the FAA said in a statement. "In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official U.S. representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB."

Air India and Boeing said they are prepared to cooperate and support the investigation.

In videos of the crash, the plane appeared to have its landing gear down and flaps up at a time in the flight when those should have been reversed, said CBS News aviation safety analyst Robert Sumwalt, a former chairman of the NTSB.

Aviation consultant John M. Cox told the AP the aircraft had its nose up and was not climbing, which investigators are expected to look at.

"At this point, it's very, very, very early, we don't know a whole lot," he said. "But the 787 has very extensive flight data monitoring — the parameters on the flight data recorder are in the thousands — so once we get that recorder, they'll be able to know pretty quickly what happened."

One of the so-called "black boxes" — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — was recovered from the wreckage, an Indian aviation official said Friday.

"I think these are going to unlock the mystery of this accident, so it's critical to get these black boxes and get them read out," Sumwalt said.

This illustration shows the path of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport in western India on June 12, 2025. Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

India's civil aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said he was "shocked and devastated" by the crash.

"We are on highest alert," Kinjarapu wrote in a social media post. "I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "the tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us" and called it "heartbreaking beyond words."

Map shows where Air India plane crashed

The Air India crash happened in the city of Ahmedabad, near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where the plane had departed. Ahmedabad is located in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Map shows location of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025. Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The victims — and survivor — of the Air India crash

Air India said in a statement that 241 people on the plane died in the crash. "The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital," the airline said.

The passengers of the plane were identified as 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national, Air India said.

The lone survivor was later identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, who had been listed as the passenger in seat 11A on the flight manifest shared by Indian authorities.

"Everything happened in front of my eyes," Ramesh said in an interview with Indian media from his hospital bed. "I don't believe how I survived. For some time I thought I was also going to die. But when I opened my eyes, I realized I was alive and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape."

The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishawashkumar Ramesh, is interviewed from his hospital bed in Ahmedabad. Doordashan/Reuters

Dr. Dhaval Gameti at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital told the AP that while Ramesh "was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body ... he seems to be out of danger."

At least five medical students died when part of the plane hit the dining area of B.J. Medical College, Divyansh Singh, the vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association told the AP. Singh said almost 50 people who were in the building are injured — some critically.

"We are in close contact with our peers in the hospital who are on a lookout for more people feared buried in the debris," he said.

The Indian Army was assisting civil authorities in combing through the debris and helping to treat the injured, the AP reported.

London Gatwick Airport said it was working with Air India to establish hotlines for relatives of flight AI171's passengers.

"London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided," airport officials said in a statement. "British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000. Air India have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information."

Spotlight on Boeing

The Air India crash appeared to be the first involving a Boeing Dreamliner, according to the company's statistical summary of commercial jet accidents between 1954 and 2024.

The aircraft manufacturer has described this model as the aviation industry's "best-selling passenger widebody of all time."

"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected," a spokesperson for Boeing said in a statement to CBS News several hours after the incident.

On Wall Street, shares of Boeing fell $15.34, or 7.2%, to $198.66 in pre-market trading.