Air India flight crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on flight to London

An Air India passenger plane crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, not long after departing for London's Gatwick airport, the airline and officials said.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off," Air India said in a statement on social media.

It said the flight, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, had departed at 1:38 p.m. local time and was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board.

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," Air India said.

Local media reported the plane had crashed into a building housing medical students. There were unconfirmed reports of more than 100 fatalities, but there was no immediate confirmation from from authorities.

The director general of India's directorate of civil aviation, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, told The Associated Press that Air India flight AI171 had crashed five minutes after taking off. Live flight tracking website Flight Radar said it received a final signal from Flight AI171 just seconds after it took off. The flight path on Flight Radar showed the aircraft traveling southwest from the airport a short distance before the path stopped.

India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement on social media that he was "shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad."

Firefighters work at the scene of a plane crash in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state, June12, 2025. Air India confirmed that an Ahmedabad to London flight was involved in "an incident." Ajit Solanki/AP

Kinjarapu said officials were "on highest alert" and that he was "personally monitoring this situation" and had "directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action."

"Rescue teams have been mobilized, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," Kinjarapu said.

Gatwick Airport confirmed in a statement that Flight AI171 "crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today." The airport said the plane had been due to land at Gatwick, which is just south of London, at 6:25 p.m. local time (1:25 p.m. Eastern).

Indian TV channels showed thick smoke rising from the crash site, with some images showing significant damage to buildings and multiple ambulances rushing to the scene.