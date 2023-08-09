Watch CBS News
Ahmed Altorei, Samuel Bautista charged in 2022 Bronx shooting that injured 11-month-old girl

2 charged in relation to shooting that injured child in the Bronx
2 charged in relation to shooting that injured child in the Bronx 00:25

NEW YORK -- Two people are now charged in a 2022 stray bullet shooting that injured an 11-month-old girl in the Bronx.

The United States Attorney's Office says Ahmed Altorei and Samuel Bautista were targeting a rival drug dealer on Jan. 19, 2022.

A bullet struck 11-month-old Catherine Arias in the head as she was sitting in the car with her mother.

She was released from the hospital months later.

The two suspects face multiple charges.

