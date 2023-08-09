Ahmed Altorei, Samuel Bautista charged in 2022 Bronx shooting that injured 11-month-old girl
NEW YORK -- Two people are now charged in a 2022 stray bullet shooting that injured an 11-month-old girl in the Bronx.
The United States Attorney's Office says Ahmed Altorei and Samuel Bautista were targeting a rival drug dealer on Jan. 19, 2022.
A bullet struck 11-month-old Catherine Arias in the head as she was sitting in the car with her mother.
She was released from the hospital months later.
The two suspects face multiple charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.