Baby shot in the Bronx released from hospital after extensive rehab

NEW YORK - A 16-month-old girl who was shot in the head while sitting in the family car has been released from the hospital.

Catherine was 11 months old when she was shot on January 19. It was just two days before her first birthday.

Blythedale Children's Hospital

She suffered paralysis of her right side as a result of the shooting, which impacted her ability to eat, walk, or use her right arm. She went through month of rehab.

"Sadly, we have seen a number of these tragic and senseless injuries this year," said Dr. Scott Klein, chief medical officer at Blythedale Children's Hospital. "To see Catherine come running down the hallway, like any other toddler, with a giant smile on her face is the greatest reward for the clinical team that helped bring her to this milestone day."

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect running with his gun. Police say he was firing bullets intended for someone else. Instead, he hit the baby in the cheek as she sat in a parked car with her mother waiting for her dad, who was in a drug store.

Police say the gunman fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.