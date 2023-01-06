Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

Agora: Mattituck's 'Little Greek Market' celebrates a family's heritage

By Elle McLogan

/ CBS New York

Agora: Mattituck's 'Little Greek Market' celebrates a family's heritage
Agora: Mattituck's 'Little Greek Market' celebrates a family's heritage 03:08

MATTITUCK, N.Y. - At her specialty shop on the North Fork, Joanne Cosonas sees her customers transported.

"Both Greek and non-Greek customers that have been to Greece say, 'Oh, my god! This reminds me of a little shop in Greece,'" she said.

Agora The Little Greek Market stocks ingredients, baked goods, and gifts from the country of Joanne's ancestors. A guide to basic Greek phrases hangs on a wall near the register.

"We have a lot of Graecophiles that always inquire about the words and definitely, obviously, about the food," Joanne said.

Olive oil and feta cheese come in multiple varieties. Sweets include butter-almond cookies called kourabiedes as well as portokalopita, orange pie made with phyllo pastry.

The spanikopita, a savory spinach and cheese pie, is a popular item for lunch to go.

Housewares for sale include serving utensils made from Greek olive wood and mugs emblazoned with the words "World's Best Yiayia."

Having retired from a career in the fashion industry, she proposed the business idea to her husband Tony Medina, a former energy company analyst.

Though he felt somewhat intimidated, he embraced the opportunity, and the shop opened its doors in 2015.

"We've learned in a lot in having the store, and we have a lot of fun," he said.

The two work side by side, sometimes enlisting help from Joanne's sister Dorothy.

"I'm incredibly proud of my sister," Dorothy said. "It was a dream of hers for years, and she did it."

Joanne isn't the first shopkeeper in her family.

"My grandfather had a specialty Greek grocery store in a small village in Greece," she said. "My mother remembers working there when she was a little girl."

Her father's black-and-white photography adorns the walls, including scenes from the island of Lesbos, where her parents first met.

For Dorothy, her sister's shop embodies a meaningful family history.

"This brings back a lot of positive and joyous memories," she said.

Agora The Little Greek Market
610b Pike St
Mattituck, NY 11952
(631) 315-5070
https://littlegreekmarket.com/

Elle McLogan
elle-mclogan.png

Elle McLogan joined CBS2 in September 2017 as a digital reporter for CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.