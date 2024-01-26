After Connecticut church collapses, leaders vow to rebuild

NEW LONDON, Conn. - Church leaders in New London are vowing to rebuild after officials said their church is a total loss.

Surveillance video shows the steeple on the First Congregational Church fall apart Thursday.

The historic church on Union Street quickly crumbled as the roof fell and the rest of the building collapsed.

No one was hurt.

The church was built in 1850.

Mayor Michael Passero said investigators may never know what caused the collapse.

"We have not been able to determine the cause and origin, and we're doing everything we can to preserve what there is now between now and the complete demolition of the building," Passero said. "It's heartbreaking and I'm not the only one that feels that way."

Passero said the church was not routinely inspected because the city doesn't require it.