Roof collapses at First Congregational Church in New London, Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Part of a church collapsed in New London, Connecticut, on Thursday afternoon.

The roof of the First Congregational Church on Union Street caved in.

The church's pastor said one person was inside the church at the time, but they were not hurt.

State police used dogs to sift through the rubble to make sure no one was trapped.

One witness says he was parking his car and heard commotion.

"When I first looked up, the church was fine. I heard this loud noise, and then I saw the whole church just collapse and fall apart," witness Lester Harris said. "I moved my car away, jumped out and just started making sure there was nobody around that area."

The First Congregational Church was established in the 1800s, and the building was constructed in 1850. Another congregation also holds its services there.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the collapse.