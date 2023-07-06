After 16 shootings during July 4th holiday, Bronx leaders call on feds to help stop illegal guns

NEW YORK -- Bronx leaders are calling on Washington to crack down on illegal guns following a violent 4th of July holiday weekend in the borough.

Police say a deadly shooting in Fordham Heights on Wednesday was caught on surveillance camera. The footage shows someone hop out of a car and open fire on a group of people.

An 18-year-old was killed and a 19-year-old was wounded.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said Thursday that was one of 16 shooting incidents during the holiday weekend.

"It should not matter where you are. The message remains the same. We stand here denouncing all of the violence that we have experienced, not just during the July 4th weekend, but all the time," Gibson said.

Police said they took two persons of interest into custody for the Fordham Heights shooting, after the vehicle apparently involved crashed.