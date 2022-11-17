Watch CBS News
Rep. Adriano Espaillat pays tribute to Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON -- The late Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts was remembered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat took to the House floor to pay tribute.

Butts spent 50 years in ministry at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and more than 30 years as senior pastor there.

READ MORE: Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts honored during powerful funeral service at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem

Espaillat said Butts understood that his role extended beyond the faith community.

"He motivated each of us through his teachings to be an active and exemplary member of Harlem, uplifting communities while giving back through service, engagement and social reform," Espaillat said.

Butts died in October after fighting pancreatic cancer. He was 73 years old.

