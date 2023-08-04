Jets reflect on team's past and future with visit to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio -- Thursday night is the official start of the Jets preseason with the Hall of Game game in Ohio.

As CBS New York's Otis Livingston reports, this trip to Canton, Ohio, is not just about the Jets and Cleveland Browns playing the first preseason game of the year; in fact, the Jets starters won't play Thursday.

This trip is also about the Jets' past; Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Before the team stopped at their hotel Wednesday, they visited the museum where all the greats of the game are enshrined.

Aaron Rodgers looked at the legendary busts, maybe contemplating what his will look like when he's inducted sometime in the next decade.

"I don't know about that. I mean, that's going to be awhile. I'm going play a few more years, and then be five after that, so who knows what's going to happen in eight or nine years. That's a long way off, but I do have a lot of love for the history of the game," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of Packer history there, obviously, stuff from the first couple Super Bowls and some greats that have played there. It will be fun to hopefully see Revis and Klecko at some point because it's a big weekend for them."

While Rodgers waits for his time, Klecko can now start calling Canton one of his homes. The only man in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl at three different positions finally got the call from the Hall and the official announcement from Broadway Joe.

His former sack exchange teammate Marty Lyons has the honor of presenting Klecko for induction.

"It shows the type of respect that he had for me as a teammate, and more importantly, the type of respect that he has for me as a friend. We've been friends for 44 years. We've got to see our families grow up, and I've got to see a lot of changes that Joe made in his life," Lyons said.

Lyons has lived the long 30-year wait along with Klecko.

"He never complained, he was very patient, and it comes at a right time in his life, too, where now he can share it with his family, his grandchildren," Lyons said.

"What does Joe Klecko mean to you?" Livingston asked.

"Otis, you're gonna make me cry," Lyons said.

Of Klecko's induction, Lyons said, "He's there for life. Nobody can ever take it away from him."