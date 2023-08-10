Watch CBS News
Local News

A Look Back: "Our Block" - Flushing

By Glenn Wilburn

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

Editor's note: Watch our latest installment tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS News New York in the video player above. 

NEW YORK - In this installment of  "Our Block," the late, legendary CBS2 reporter Vic Miles takes us to Flushing, Queens in 1983. 

fs-map-alb-queens-union-street.png
CBS2

Vic visits Union Street and 41st Avenue, where a neighborhood was going through major changes with a new wave of immigrants calling Queens home. This took place while some residents there voiced their concerns about the changing demographics.

hmon-a-look-back-union-street-1.png
CBS2

We also meet some amazing people who once lived and attended school near Union Street. Vic introduces us to a young boy named Andre, who was born with a birth defect and adopted by a local bus driver at his school. That driver was a single mother of eight kids back in 1983. 

Our community reporter Elle McLogan was able to track down Andre, who is now living in Florida, and we find out how he's doing today.

We also see the story of a high school athlete at nearby Holy Cross High School named Yves, an immigrant from Haiti who was looking at Ivy League schools to pursue academics and athletics. Elle also spoke with Yves, who is now living on the West Coast, but explains how his experience living in Flushing led him to his current career.

RelatedA Look Back: "Our Block" - Kingsbridge

First published on August 10, 2023 / 5:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.