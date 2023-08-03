A Look Back: "Our Block" – East Harlem

NEW YORK - In this episode of the "Our Block" series, the late Vic Miles takes us back to East 116th Street in East Harlem, also known as Spanish Harlem in 1986.

East 116th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues was known as the commercial corridor. There you will find business owners, many of which are immigrants, working to establish their roots.

On 116th Street, there were two staple businesses along with the many street vendors. Cuchifritos restaurant and Casa Latina Music Store. Those businesses were significant to the flavor and sounds of 116th Street.

This vibrant neighborhood, known as El Barrio, was heavily influenced by Latino communities that shaped its identity and character to this very day.

Jessi Mitchell, our Harlem Community Journalist, went back to that neighborhood to see what's changed, and see if the vibrancy of the commercial corridor still exists.

Mitchell speaks to community board members about El Barrio and she also visits East 106th Street, where a weekly music festival is held, preserving and promoting the local culture.

Watch it on CBS News New York at 7 p.m. tonight.