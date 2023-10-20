"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for a new season of scares in Queens

"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for a new season of scares

NEW YORK -- "A Haunting in Hollis," is a very scary and elaborate haunted house in Queens Village.

In fact, it was rated the number one haunted house in New York City by the website Secret NYC.

Last year, CBS New York's Steve Overmyer and Dr. Nidhi Kumar stopped by for a special episode of Snapshot New York.

Watch: Snapshot New York explores the science of scares

Today, we caught up with the Queen of Halloween, Sehven Carter.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more spooky fun.