"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for a new season of scares in Queens
NEW YORK -- "A Haunting in Hollis," is a very scary and elaborate haunted house in Queens Village.
In fact, it was rated the number one haunted house in New York City by the website Secret NYC.
Last year, CBS New York's Steve Overmyer and Dr. Nidhi Kumar stopped by for a special episode of Snapshot New York.
Watch: Snapshot New York explores the science of scares
Today, we caught up with the Queen of Halloween, Sehven Carter.
