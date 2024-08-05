Rep. Malliotakis, 9/11 families, first responders call for death penalty against 9/11 plotters

NEW YORK - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and 9/11 families and first responders held a rally Monday at the Staten Island September 11th Memorial.

They're calling on the Biden administration to pursue the death penalty against Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the accused 9/11 mastermind, and to immediately set a trial date.

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked a pre-trial agreement for Mohammed and two of his associates - Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, that would have spared them the death penalty.

The cases against them have been stuck in a legal quagmire since 2008 because the three underwent "enhanced interrogation techniques," or torture, in CIA custody before they moved to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The legal delays have had to do with whether evidence extracted during their interrogations is admissible in court.

The White House said it played no role in the initial plea deal agreement. The Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee said it was launching an investigation into whether the White House was involved.