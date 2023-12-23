8th Annual Bergen County Winter Wonderland a hit in New Jersey as families brave cold

PARAMUS, N.J. -- New Jersey families braved the cold Saturday night to visit a Van Saun County Park in Paramas, that was transformed once again for the 8th Annual Bergen County Winter Wonderland.

The ice skating rink is arguably the biggest draw, even if it humbles a few first-timers.

"First time, yes. I fell and my pants are all wet. And I'm cold," said 13-year-old Alisson.

There are fires for roasting s'mores, a beer and wine garden, and live entertainment for the first time. The local youth band Bogert Bros headlined Saturday night and covered some rock favorites.

"My son and his band is performing right now. It's such a great place to have young performers show their talent. But this is an awesome place," said Paula Lin, from River Edge.

Of course, many couldn't leave without seeing Santa. Those on the "nice" list were optimistic. Seven-year-old Evelyn wanted a cellphone.

People who go every year said the event gets bigger and better each Christmas.

"It's nice. It's 15 minutes from the house. It's beautiful in the park. The rink is sort of nice and small. It's never overcrowded. They do a really, really nice job of it," said Dan Nemet-Nejat, from Cresskill.

"It's really, really nice. It's something really local that we can just come out to. The kids love it," said Gorana Rodrigeuz, from Saddle Brook.

About 30,000 people visit the Bergen County Winter Wonderland every year. It's open through Jan. 1, but the ice skating rink will remain open well into February.