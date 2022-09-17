Watch CBS News
Local News

8-year-old girl dies after house fire in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- An 8-year-old girl died after she was hurt in a house fire Saturday in Queens

The FDNY responded to the fire on the third floor of a multi-family home at around 7:30 a.m. on 130th Street in College Point

The fire was under control about 45 minutes later, according to the fire department. 

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two adults were hospitalized in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, officials said. 

There was no immediate word on what started the fire. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.