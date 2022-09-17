8-year-old girl dies after house fire in Queens

NEW YORK -- An 8-year-old girl died after she was hurt in a house fire Saturday in Queens.

The FDNY responded to the fire on the third floor of a multi-family home at around 7:30 a.m. on 130th Street in College Point.

The fire was under control about 45 minutes later, according to the fire department.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two adults were hospitalized in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, officials said.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire.