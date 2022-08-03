Watch CBS News
5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults hospitalized after overnight fire in Harlem

zinnia maldonado

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An overnight fire claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl in Harlem

Officials say her father and his girlfriend were hospitalized with critical injuries. 

The fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street. 

Fortunately, the flames did not spread to any other units. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 5:48 AM

