5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults hospitalized after overnight fire in Harlem
NEW YORK -- An overnight fire claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl in Harlem.
Officials say her father and his girlfriend were hospitalized with critical injuries.
The fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street.
Fortunately, the flames did not spread to any other units.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.