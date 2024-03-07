8-year-old brings gun to Brooklyn school, police say

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after an 8-year-old boy allegedly brought a gun to school.

Police were called to PS 158 in East New York Thursday after a parent came to school to report the boy had menaced her child with a gun Wednesday.

Police said when officers searched the boy's backpack, they found a gun.

It's not clear what kind of gun it is, or whether it was loaded.

Parents said the news is concerning.

"It's just that the parents are not searching the kids before they go to school. You gotta search these kids' bags. There's a lot of stuff going on, a lot of things on social media. So you know, I just feel that that's terrible," one parent said.

Police are now investigating who owns the gun, and how the child got it.

No charges have been filed as yet.

"Guns have absolutely no place in the hands of our young people, and this incident is a deeply concerning example of the consequences of the proliferation of guns in our society and in our city. It's extremely worrying when a child this young has access to such a dangerous weapon, and we are grateful for the partnership of our school communities in keeping our young people safe each day," a Department of Education spokesperson said. " All safety procedures were followed in response to this incident, and all students and staff are safe. We're working closely with NYPD and ACS follow-up actions, and to ensure this young person receives they supports they need."