8-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in Rockland County

NEW SQUARE, N.Y. -- There was a tragedy in Rockland County on Monday night. A child was hit and killed by a school bus.

Police said the 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on Clinton Avenue in the village of New Square. The child was hit right in front of a yeshiva just before 6 p.m.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

