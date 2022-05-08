72-year-old riding mobility scooter struck and killed at Bronx intersection, no charges

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old man riding an electric mobility scooter was struck and killed overnight in the Bronx.

It appeared he was trying to cross at an intersection without a crosswalk or traffic light, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

According to police, the 72-year-old was crossing East Tremont Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue when a car hit him so hard the right headlight shattered.

The driver, 25, remained at the scene for questioning and is not facing charges, police said.

"Not good, not good. I've seen it several times within the past couple of years, especially in this area of Tremont. It is a busy street," Bronx resident Michael Mellusi said.

The elderly man's death came days after Mayor Eric Adams announced a million-dollar traffic safety campaign aimed at combating speeding and reckless driving.

"We're going to lean into what's called traffic stop stats because we need to monitor in real time and apply the resources where they're needed," Adams said.

Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group for safe streets, said more than 75 people, including nine children, have been killed in the city so far in 2022.

"We have to ensure that we're prioritizing our children over 6,500-pound SUVs," said Executive Director Danny Harris.

In a little more than a week, at least eight other people have died after getting hit by cars or trucks in New York City.

Wednesday, 16-year-old Alissa Kolenovic was hit by a box truck and killed on her way to school in the Bronx. Her family said the area is unsafe and that a traffic light should be installed.

Friday, a 55-year-old deliveryman on an electric scooter was struck and killed in Brooklyn, prompting neighbors to call for more visible enforcement.

"I mean, it's pretty reckless. These e-bikes and even people who are on the electric bicycles, they really aren't obeying the traffic rules," Jonathan Schneider said.

"The intersection here is a bit crazy. I think that the corner is a bit blind and the bike lanes sometimes are a little not protected in certain areas," Will Rogers said.

Transportation safety advocates say traffic-related fatalities have been rising in the city over the last four years.