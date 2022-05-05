Police: 16-year-old Alissa Kolenovic struck by truck driver, killed while walking to school in the Bronx

Teen struck by truck, killed on way to school in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenage girl was struck by a truck and killed as she walked to school in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Pelham Parkway section as the victim was crossing at Neil Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 16-year-old Alissa Kolenovic.

We're told the 46-year-old driver stayed on the scene. Police say he's been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.