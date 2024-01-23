6 people hurt, dozens more displaced by late night fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Six people have been hospitalized and dozens are displaced following a late night fire in the Bronx.

Among the victims are three firefighters who suffered minor injuries. As many as 50 people have been displaced from their homes.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Monday inside a four story building on Boynton Avenue just off Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof as crews tried to evacuate those inside.

A total of 33 units, 138 firefighters and EMS personnel were dispatched, and the fire was placed under control around 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.