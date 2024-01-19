Watch CBS News
6 charged in brawl at asylum seeker shelter on Ward's Island

By Lauren Hertz

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Six people have been charged in connection with a brawl Thursday at a shelter for asylum seekers on Ward's Island

The violence began at around 3:30 p.m. Police said the fight began inside the shelter, and then moved outside, where the brawl continued. 

An aerial view of a crowd outside an asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island.
Police are investigating a stabbing outside an asylum seeker shelter on Wards Island. The violence erupted around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024. Chopper 2

Investigators say that a 24-year-old man is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during the fight. 

It is unclear if one of the six charged was the perpetrator. 

Charges against those involved include criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault. 

