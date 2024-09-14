Harlem to host 55th Annual African-American Day Parade

NEW YORK - On Sunday, Sept. 15, Harlem will host thousands for the 55th Annual African-American Day Parade.

Each year the parade brings together bands and dancers, youth groups and local leaders to celebrate Harlem's history as a beacon for Black people around the world. But new this year, before the parade, on Saturday, organizers will throw the Get Involved literacy, health and cultural event. The event will connect the community to dozens of resources, including a Black farmers market, at the Adam Clayton Powell state office building plaza.

"No matter who moves in, we accept everyone in this community," said parade chairman Yusuf Hasan, "but remember, we also have a special place here in this city, and especially in Harlem."

Also for the first time this year, the parade will induct five people as honorary lifetime Grand Marshals for their service. They include Charles Rangel, Inez Dickens, Hazel Dukes, Cynthia Smith and Rev. Al Sharpton.

