Thousands expected at 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade

NEW YORK -- Despite the chill in the air, thousands of people are expected to take part in the 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade on Tuesday night.

It's always a thrilling spooky and spectacular night, but even more so this year for the main event.

Barricades were up and trick-or-treaters were out Tuesday afternoon.

The 33rd Annual Children's Halloween Parade kicked off in Greenwich Village as they marched through Washington Square Park. There were rides, live entertainment and, of course, lots and lots of candy.

"We live in the neighborhood, so it's a great experience. Now he's old enough to actually enjoy it, so first time could get him here and get him dressed up and just enjoy the festivities," one parent said.

"We're gonna keep the place safe, we're gonna march and have a good time," one NYPD officer said.

"Parade is so much fun. I love the costumes. I love everything about the parade," one person said.

The iconic Village Halloween Parade gets underway at 7 p.m. The 2023 parade theme is "Upside/Down:Inside/OUT."

The atmosphere will be absolutely electric with thousands of people lining the streets, decked out in their spookiest, funniest, most creative costumes.

The parade will take over Manhattan, lining up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street, marching through town until about 11 p.m.

As usual, the north and west entrances to Sixth Avenue will be blocked off during the time of the event, but, this year specifically, New Yorkers will also have to deal with daytime closures as part of a new citywide initiative called Trick-or-Streets.

Paradegoers will definitely want to be on foot, stilts or however you're rolling.