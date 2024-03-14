5-year-old Bronx twins died by homicide, medical examiner says

NEW YORK - The medical examiner's office has determined how 5-year-old twins died in their Bronx apartment.

Officials said the little boy and girl were both smothered, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Back in December, the twins were found dead in their home on East 175th Street in the Mount Hope section.

Sources said the twins were sent home from school sick the previous week - the son with cold-like symptoms and the daughter with an ear infection, and both had been vomiting - and that the parents were cooperating with the investigation.

Officials said they conducted a search warrant at the home and found no evidence of drugs or any indication of carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities told CBS New York there were no visible injuries to the children, and no known history of domestic violence with the family.

Sources tell CBS New York the NYPD is consulting with the Bronx DA's office and they will re-interview the parents.

No charges have been announced.