Two children found dead inside Bronx apartment, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Two children were found dead inside an apartment in the Bronx on Monday, according to police.

First responders said they found a boy and girl dead after being called to the apartment on East 175th Street just before 11:30 a.m.

The children were approximately 5 years old.

Another person inside the apartment was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

This is breaking news. Our crew is at the scene and will have updates on this story.