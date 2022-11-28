5 New Haven police officers face charges over mistreatment of Randy Cox, paralyzed while in custody

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Five New Haven police officers have been charged with misdemeanors over their mistreatment of a Black man while he was in custody.

Prosecutors allege their actions resulted in the man's paralysis from the chest down.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, there are five New Haven police officers charged with second degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons in the arrest of Randy Cox.

New Haven's mayor and police chief reacted to the state's attorney's decision.

"I want to reiterate that what happened to Randy was unacceptable and we want to do everything possible to ensure it never happens again," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Police were driving Cox to a New Haven police station June 19th to process him on a weapons charge.

Authorities say the officer driving was speeding and braked hard to avoid a collision. Cox flew headfirst into the wall of the van, which did not have a seatbelt.

Despite Cox's repeated cries for help, officers accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries. They dragged him by his feet from the van and placed him in a holding cell.

"As I've said from day one, the city of New Haven is committed to accountability for all individuals involved in this tragic incident. Today's announcement is a significant step in that process," said Elicker.

Back in September, Cox's legal team also announced a civil lawsuit against the city of New Haven.

The mayor said changes were implemented at the police department, ensuring arrestees are properly belted in.

The officers turned themselves in at a state police barracks Monday. Each was processed, posted a $25,000 bond and are due back in court Dec. 8.