Over 30 Trump associates subpoenaed by grand jury over alleged efforts to influence 2020 election results

More than 30 Trump allies subpoenaed More than 30 Trump allies subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe 01:54

More than 30 people associated with former President Donald Trump and alleged efforts to influence the 2020 election results have received federal grand jury subpoenas, four sources told CBS News.

The subpoenas, some of which were issued last week, mark a significant escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into origins of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and other alleged attempts to stop the transfer of power to then-President-elect Joe Biden. One source familiar with the case characterized the investigation as huge.

The Justice Department is examining how money was raised and spent on alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election; efforts to submit fake "alternate" electors to Congress from states lost by Trump; and the "Stop The Steal" rally held at the Ellipse, on White House grounds, on Jan. 6, just before the Capitol riot.

The Justice Department's inquiry into potential mishandling of presidential and classified records found at Trump's Florida estate is a separate matter.

CBS News has confirmed that close Trump aide Will Russell received a subpoena by email last week. And The New York Times reported last week that former White House senior aides Stephen Miller and Brian Jack also received subpoenas.

Jack and an attorney for Russell did not respond to a request for comment. Miller did not comment.

The subpoenas demand documents be turned over to investigators and testimony before a grand jury at a later date.