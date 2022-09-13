CBS News App
More than 30 people subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe
A federal grand jury has sent out a wave of new subpoenas to more than 30 people, including aides in former President Donald Trump's inner circle amid investigations into the 2020 election and January 6. Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington.
