3% toll hike goes into effect on New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway on March 1

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- Tolls in New Jersey are going up once again.

Starting on March 1, prices on the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike will go up 3%.

Drivers at the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield were thrown a curveball this week.

"Come on, man. They should give us a break," Newark resident Calvin Mason said of the toll hike.

The 3% increase is the third toll increase by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority since 2020.

"I don't see a reason for a toll increase," Ocean County resident Steve Solimando said.

Drivers say they keep paying more for the same results.

"If you saw improvements, absolutely. You know? Lot of potholes," Monmouth County resident Ron Santana said.

The Turnpike Authority voted for the same toll hikes last fall, but Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed the plan. At the time, he said he needed more information to justify the jump.

So, what changed?

Critics say it was just political theater.

"This is politics at its worst. The governor vetoed this budget two weeks before the legislative elections in November, and now, two months later, apparently this budget is just fine. It doesn't make sense," Assemblyman Chris DePhillips said.

DePhillips, a Republican, represents parts of Bergen, Passaic and Essex counties, and he's on the Transportation Committee.

"My question is: when will the Murphy administration realize that agencies of government need to do more with less, like every New Jersey family has to do every day?" DePhillips said.

The governor approved the rate increases this time around. A statement from his office said, "By responsibly investing in the maintenance of our state's highways and mass transit, we are continuing to prioritize the safety and mobility of all New Jersey residents and commuters."

More increases are likely -- every year -- to help fund road projects and divert money to NJ Transit, which means it's only going to get more expensive to get around the Garden State.

Officials say the average toll for a passenger vehicle on the Turnpike will increase by about 15 cents. A parkway commuter can expect to pay about 5 cents more per trip.

The toll hikes come not long after NJ Transit approved a 15% spike in fares for bus and train tickets.