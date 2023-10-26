Democratic and Republican lawmakers come out hard against another toll hike in New Jersey

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle come out against toll hikes in New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. -- Officials in New Jersey could be pumping the breaks on a plan to raise toll prices yet again.

The tolls are set to go up on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, starting next year, but Democrats and Republicans are pushing back.

Just in time for Halloween, there is another scare for drivers in the Garden State. The Turnpike Authority, which operates the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway, decided this week on a 3% increase in toll prices.

If implemented, it would be the fourth such toll hike in just three years.

"Just another Jersey tax. That's why everybody is moving out of the state," said Pete Ciszek of Hamilton.

Drivers at the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale said they feel like they're getting whacked with more excessive tolls.

"Just exactly where is the money going?" Linda Youngstrom asked.

"It's really going to put a lot of hardship on a lot of families," Ciszek added.

Republicans and Democrats alike have come out swinging against the plan.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari, a Democrat, said lawmakers have been working to make New Jersey more affordable.

"Cutting taxes, increasing homeowners' rebates, cutting fees across the board, so this is an unacceptable proposition," Scutari said.

After considering the issue, I have decided to veto the @NJTurnpike’s proposed budget passed earlier this week.



I am not satisfied with the justification provided for the toll increases reflected in the budget and need more information for why the board is taking this step. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 26, 2023

Gov. Phil Murphy, also a Democrat, agrees. He announced on social media that he plans to veto the Turnpike Authority's proposal this time, adding he's not satisfied with the justification.

However, Murphy supported a string of toll hikes in 2020 and beyond, citing capital improvements on roads and bridges.

"The affordability question is funny. You drive up costs as high as you can. Then you demand that they be lowered and look like you're saving us from yourselves. It's kind of an interesting thing that Democrats do here in New Jersey," Republican Assembly Leader John DiMaio said.

Officials with the Turnpike Authority did not respond to multiple calls and emails for comment.

Tolls in New Jersey only go one way -- up. So drivers should expect more price increases sooner or later.