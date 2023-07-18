3 teens wounded after gunman opens fire overnight in Times Square

NEW YORK - Police say three teens were wounded when a gunman opened fire overnight in Times Square.

The area is supposed to be a gun-free zone -- a rule Mayor Eric Adams made official last year to protect New Yorkers and tourists -- but that was not the case overnight.

Instead, a shooting left three teens hospitalized and many in the area full of fear.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight Monday on Seventh Avenue between 41st and 42nd streets.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old got into an argument with another teen, when that teen shot the other two in their legs, police said. Both of them needed to be transported to Bellevue Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Soon after, detectives said a 17-year-old walked into Harlem Hospital with a graze wounded to the shoulder. Police said he is also connected to the shooting.

While some New Yorkers said these things happen when dealing with such a large city, some tourists complained about safety issues.

"It's New York. Some people might walk around with knives, weapons, whatever, pistols, everything. As you can see, no place is safe," one person said.

Police sources believe this was a planned meetup to settle some sort of argument, but it's unclear what the fight was about.

Meanwhile, the gunman is still on the run. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.