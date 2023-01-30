Watch CBS News
3 teens facing charges in deadly stabbing of 17-year-old Nyheem Wright in Coney Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3 teens arrested in deadly Coney Island stabbing
3 teens arrested in deadly Coney Island stabbing 00:22

NEW YORK -- Three teenage boys are now under arrest in the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old in Brooklyn. 

Police said Nyheem Wright died after being stabbed on January 20 just blocks from his home on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

A 13-year-old boy is now charged with murder in the case. 

A 14 and 15-year-old are facing assault and gang assault charges. 

Wright's family told CBS2 he was one of nine brothers, was graduating early from high school and would have been the first in the family to earn a high school diploma.

